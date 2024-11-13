Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 137.79 croreNet profit of Sat Industries declined 91.53% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 175.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 137.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales137.79136.98 1 OPM %18.0814.32 -PBDT34.50202.98 -83 PBT31.05200.76 -85 NP14.84175.23 -92
