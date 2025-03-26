Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
ICICI Bank has allotted 5,60,08,117 equity shares of the Bank of face value Rs. 2/- each (including 51,723 equity shares towards fractional entitlements) in accordance with the Swap Ratio provided in the Scheme of Arrangement to the public shareholders of ICICI Securities (I-Sec) holding shares of I-Sec as on Record Date i.e. 24 March 2025. The allotted equity shares shall be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India and shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Bank including dividend.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

