Real Estate stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 25.28 points or 0.38% at 6723.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.58%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.67%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.62%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.45%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.39%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.91%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.61%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 377.47 or 0.8% at 46692.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 21.21 points or 0.15% at 14501.13.

 

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels Company shares up on signing Palitana Palace under Taj brand

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.45 points or 0.09% at 23646.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 177.94 points or 0.23% at 77839.25.

On BSE,1237 shares were trading in green, 1899 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

