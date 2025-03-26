Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCC jumps on bagging order worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

NCC soared 4.84% to Rs 214.35 after the firm secured two advance work orders worth Rs 10,804.56 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for the middle-mile network of BharatNet in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The orders entail the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the network.

The first order is worth Rs 2,647.1 crore for the Uttarakhand Telecom Circle, while the second order is worth Rs 8,157.4 crore in the Madhya Pradesh, DNH, and DD Telecom Circles, it added.

The orders will be executed in 3 years, and maintenance will be for 10 years, it said.

According to NCCs policy on the determination of materiality of events and information, contracts exceeding Rs 1,000 crore are classified as major orders.

 

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 220.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.61% to Rs 5,344.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,260.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

