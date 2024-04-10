Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1107.25, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% gain in NIFTY and a 18.09% gain in the Nifty Bank.
ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1107.25, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22702.4. The Sensex is at 74861.64, up 0.24%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 2.65% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48730.55, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.96 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1108.65, up 0.08% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% gain in NIFTY and a 18.09% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 19.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.84%, gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.14%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

INR hits two week high against US dollar

Nifty above 22,700 level; media shares advance

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on launching first property in Nepal

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paytm slides after PPBL's MD &amp; CEO Surinder Chawla resigns

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon