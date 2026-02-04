Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

ICICI Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1407.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1407.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 2.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60041.3, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1413.8, up 1.45% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 11.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yes Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Yes Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd soars 0.55%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd soars 0.55%, rises for fifth straight session

ADF Foods spurts after Q3 PAT rises nearly 56% YoY

ADF Foods spurts after Q3 PAT rises nearly 56% YoY

The Anup Engg slips after Q3 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 26 cr

The Anup Engg slips after Q3 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance