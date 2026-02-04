Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd soars 0.55%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1711.4, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.36% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1711.4, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25738.7. The Sensex is at 83674.2, down 0.08%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has dropped around 1.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22200.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 93.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

