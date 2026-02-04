Yes Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.59, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.59, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Yes Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60041.3, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 618.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1243.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21.58, up 0.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

