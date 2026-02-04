ADF Foods spurts after Q3 PAT rises nearly 56% YoY

ADF Foods surged 8.78% to Rs 224.95 after the company reported 55.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.2 crore on a 29.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 191 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The company stated that the revenue growth was driven by traction from new listings and strengthening brand penetration across all key markets.

EBITDA improved by 40.6% YoY to Rs 37.1 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 150 basis points to 19.4% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 138.11 crore, up by 37.75% from Rs 100.26 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Bimal Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said: Despite prevailing tariff challenges, our U.S. business continues to show substantial progress, benefiting from the enhancement of our sales force and strategic distributor level changes implemented at the beginning of CY2025.

Our flagship brand Ashoka continues to strengthen its market presence, and our mainstream brand Truly Indian has exceeded expectations with a marked acceleration in its growth trajectory.

We have successfully completed pilot runs at our upcoming Surat Greenfield facility, and Phase 1 is on track to become fully operational by Q4 FY26.

ADF is a consumer-focused Company and a leading manufacturer of prepared ethnic foods, offering frozen foods, ready-to-eat (RTE) items, ready-to-cook (RTC) items, sauces, pickles, pastes and dips under its 5 prominent brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News