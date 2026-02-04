Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.85, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% gain in NIFTY and a 1.45% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.85, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25738.7. The Sensex is at 83674.2, down 0.08%. Biocon Ltd has dropped around 4.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22200.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 375.75, up 0.51% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 4.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% gain in NIFTY and a 1.45% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News