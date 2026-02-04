The Anup Engg slips after Q3 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 26 cr

The Anup Engineering dropped 8.52% to Rs 1,893.80 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 15.5% year-on-year to Rs 25.53 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 30.21 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 20.5% YoY to Rs 206.92 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 171.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 33.73 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 32.80 crore a year ago. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 1.45 crore, arising from a one-time increase in employee benefit provisions following the implementation of the new labour codes effective 21 November 2025.

Total expenses rose 24.19% to Rs 173.38 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 91.44 crore (up 53.71% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 13.05 crore (up 24.71% YoY).

On the outlook front, the company expects revenue and EBITDA growth to remain within the guided range of 1520% in FY26, supported by a steady execution pipeline. The consolidated order book stood at Rs 550 crore, with over Rs 300 crore executable in FY27, providing strong medium-term revenue visibility. The order book also includes the companys maiden entry into the nuclear energy segment through an initial order from a leading domestic EPC player, marking a strategic diversification into new-age energy verticals.

In line with its long-term strategy, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities to broaden the revenue base. Commissioning of Phase-2(B) at the Kheda plant by End-January 2026 has enhanced the plants total revenue potential to Rs 450 crore. Additionally, a robust order inquiry pipeline of Rs 1,100 crore is expected to support healthy order inflows for FY27 with stable margins.

The Anup Engineering supplies process equipment to nearly all major projects in the oil & gas, fertilizer, power, chemical & petrochemical sectors in India and worldwide.

