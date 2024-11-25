Business Standard
ICICI Bank Ltd soars 2.34%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd soars 2.34%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1307.95, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.32% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% gain in NIFTY and a 18.85% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1307.95, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 1.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51135.4, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1303.1, up 2.13% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 41.32% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% gain in NIFTY and a 18.85% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.



Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

