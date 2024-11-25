Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd gains for fifth session

Lupin Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2111.45, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% gain in NIFTY and a 39.6% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2111.45, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.58% on the day, quoting at 24284.95. The Sensex is at 80244.25, up 1.42%. Lupin Ltd has dropped around 4.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21962.05, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2105.35, up 1.84% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 69.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% gain in NIFTY and a 39.6% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,150 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Financials, Oil lead

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 1 wicket away from famous win in Perth

Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP urges Congress to set aside ego, backs Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

Supreme Court, SC

SC advocate urges CJI to initiate probe into Jhansi medical college fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon