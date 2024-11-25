Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of SIS approves fund raising up to Rs 60 cr via NCDs

Board of SIS approves fund raising up to Rs 60 cr via NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 November 2024.

The Board of SIS at its meeting held on 25 November 2024 has approved the proposal to raise additional funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to Rs 60 crore.

The Board had previously at its meeting held on 02 August 2024, approved the proposal raise funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to Rs 190 crore.

This takes the aggregate issuance of NCDs to Rs 250 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,150 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Financials, Oil lead

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 1 wicket away from famous win in Perth

Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP urges Congress to set aside ego, backs Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

Supreme Court, SC

SC advocate urges CJI to initiate probe into Jhansi medical college fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon