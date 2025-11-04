Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 20.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 630.89 croreNet profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 20.03% to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 630.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 554.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales630.89554.35 14 OPM %67.9068.25 -PBDT333.86306.21 9 PBT172.19159.11 8 NP132.32110.24 20
