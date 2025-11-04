Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 511.82 croreNet profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 71.24% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 511.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 406.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales511.82406.08 26 OPM %12.4910.33 -PBDT62.7137.76 66 PBT58.4033.79 73 NP42.2824.69 71
