Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 21.59% to Rs 36.31 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.59% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.3146.31 -22 OPM %4.435.27 -PBDT1.071.23 -13 PBT0.260.22 18 NP0.200.15 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices set for a sideways shuffle as global signals stay mixed

Indices set for a sideways shuffle as global signals stay mixed

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Board of Geojit Financial Services allots 96,667 equity shares under ESOS

Board of Geojit Financial Services allots 96,667 equity shares under ESOS

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon