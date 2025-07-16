Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.59% to Rs 36.31 croreNet profit of Kamadgiri Fashion rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.59% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.3146.31 -22 OPM %4.435.27 -PBDT1.071.23 -13 PBT0.260.22 18 NP0.200.15 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content