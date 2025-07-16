Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indices set for a sideways shuffle as global signals stay mixed

Indices set for a sideways shuffle as global signals stay mixed

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 3.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 120.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,555.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 6354.15 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian market opened on a choppy note Wednesday after US President Donald Trump claimed a preliminary trade deal with Indonesia, which surprisingly includes a 19% tariff on the countrys exports to the US.

 

Eyes are also on Indonesias central bank, which is expected to announce its policy decision later today.

Back in the US, stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday despite early gains in tech. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Dow tumbled 0.98%, while the Nasdaq eked out a modest 0.18% rise. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly touched record highs before retreating.

June's consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected, reigniting concerns that fresh tariffs could add more heat to inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 2.7% year-on-year and climbed 0.3% between May and June. The data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on any rate cuts for now.

Tariff jitters were far from over. Trump doubled down Tuesday evening, confirming that his proposed 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports will kick in by month-end, alongside a broader package of trade levies. Earlier, he announced a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU. The European Union pushed back sharply and is reportedly preparing retaliatory tariffs on US products including cars and alcohol.

In earnings land, Wall Streets biggest banks kicked off the season with a bang. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all topped Q2 profit estimates, thanks to solid performance in both consumer and investment banking segments.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks ended a four-day losing streak with modest gains on Tuesday, as easing CPI inflation lifted investor sentiment. Hopes of a potential rate cut spurred buying interest, pushing all NSE sectoral indices into the green. After a quiet start, the market gathered pace through the day, with the Nifty closing well above 25,150, led by strength in auto, healthcare, and pharma stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 317.45 points or 0.39% to 82,570.91. The Nifty 50 index added 113.50 points or 0.45% to 25,195.80. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty dropped 1.74% and 1.72%, respectively.

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Board of Geojit Financial Services allots 96,667 equity shares under ESOS

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

India's total exports up around 6% in quarter ended Jun-25, imports gain 4.40%

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

