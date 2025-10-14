Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cochin Shipyard rises after winning mega European order

Cochin Shipyard rises after winning mega European order

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) gained 1.02% to Rs 1777.55 after the company announced a "mega" order from a European client.

The order is for six LNG-fuelled feeder container vessels of about 1,700 TEU each. A Letter of Intent was signed on 14 October 2025. The formal shipbuilding contract will follow soon.

The order is valued at over Rs 2,000 crore, according to CSL's internal classification.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

The company reported a 7.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.83 crore on a 38.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

