MOIL standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.01% to Rs 291.89 croreNet profit of MOIL declined 18.79% to Rs 49.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.01% to Rs 291.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 347.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales291.89347.53 -16 OPM %27.1327.71 -PBDT105.97116.79 -9 PBT68.1681.57 -16 NP49.9661.52 -19
