Bharti Airtel allots 4.61 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel has allotted 4,61,527 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a conversion price of Rs 515 pursuant to conversion of FCCBs.
With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 28,971,832,317.50 divided into 5,696,294,548 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each (paid-up value INR 1.25/- each); and the outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange, stands reduced to USD 41.748 million.
