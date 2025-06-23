Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Tech hits the roof on bagging Rs 137-cr defence order for Mini UAVs

Ideaforge Tech hits the roof on bagging Rs 137-cr defence order for Mini UAVs

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Ideaforge Technology hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 631.65 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 137 crore, inclusive of all charges to supply Mini UAVs with accessories to Ministry of Defence.

As per the significant terms and conditions, the delivery is to be completed within 12 months.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order.

Additionally, the order does not fall within related party transactions.

Ideaforge Technology (ideaForge) is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. It had the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India.

 

The company reported net loss of Rs 25.71 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 10.33 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tumbled 80.14% YoY to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

realty sector, real estate

Realty to see institutional investments fall 37% to $3 bn in Jan-Jun: JLL

Eat Better Co partners with Unicommerce

Eat Better Co partners with Unicommerce

Coforge collaborates with Duke's Fuqua School of Business

Coforge collaborates with Duke's Fuqua School of Business

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon