Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eat Better Co partners with Unicommerce

Eat Better Co partners with Unicommerce

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

To strengthen its e-commerce operations and accelerate quick commerce fulfilment

Eat Better Co, a rising star in India's healthy snacking space, has teamed up with leading e-commerce enablement technology platform Unicommerce to strengthen its e-commerce operations and accelerate quick commerce fulfilment.

Eat Better Co combines traditional food wisdom with modern day nutritional needs, offering a fresh take on snacking in a market increasingly driven by health-conscious consumers. The recent Shark Tank India sensation aims to scale its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence by utilising Unicommerce's advanced technology solutions including its multi-channel order management and warehouse management systems.

With Unicommerce's solutions, Eat Better Co aims to significantly boost its online sales and order volumes by automating critical processes like order processing and inventory management, ensuring faster and more accurate deliveries.

 

Unicommerce's flagship platform, Uniware, will enable the brand to process orders received across channels including its website, various marketplaces, and quick commerce platforms through a unified dashboard. Meanwhile, the warehouse management system will synchronise inventory across all facilities in real time, helping Eat Better Co maintain healthy stock levels, avoid stock outs, and flag underperforming inventory.

Beyond operational enhancements, Unicommerce provides predictive analytics and actionable data insights, enabling the brand to align its offerings with evolving consumer preferences, including stronger engagement and loyalty. These efficiencies can increase Eat Better's capacity to serve their customers better and support its long-term vision of scaling.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge collaborates with Duke's Fuqua School of Business

Coforge collaborates with Duke's Fuqua School of Business

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Samay Project Services assembles a steady market entry

NSE SME Samay Project Services assembles a steady market entry

Avantel gains after bagging orders worth Rs 25 cr

Avantel gains after bagging orders worth Rs 25 cr

Waaree Renewable tech signs MoU with Viet Khanh for 100 MW Solar EPC project

Waaree Renewable tech signs MoU with Viet Khanh for 100 MW Solar EPC project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon