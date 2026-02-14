Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDFC First Bank allots 14.47 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 14.47 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has allotted 14,47,385 equity shares under ESOS on 13 February 2026. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 85,97,74,46,550/- comprising of 8,59,77,44,655 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 85,99,19,20,400/- comprising of 8,59,91,92,040 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

