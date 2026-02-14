IDFC First Bank allots 14.47 lakh equity shares under ESOS
IDFC First Bank has allotted 14,47,385 equity shares under ESOS on 13 February 2026. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 85,97,74,46,550/- comprising of 8,59,77,44,655 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 85,99,19,20,400/- comprising of 8,59,91,92,040 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST