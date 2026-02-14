Time Technoplast wins first trial order worth Rs 2.30 cr

For supply of Type IV composite hydrogen storage system

Time Technoplast has secured its first trial order for a Type IV composite hydrogen storage system valued at approximately Rs 2.30 crore.

The project has been awarded to the Company through an EPC contractor for a Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in the energy sector, with the end use supporting the Indian Armed Forces.

The scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacture in India, supply, integration, and commissioning of a Hydrogen Cascade Storage System with a usable capacity of 200 kg at 250 bar, utilizing advanced Type IV Composite Hydrogen Gas Cylinders. The system will feature a cascaded configuration, integrated safety devices, and comprehensive mechanical and environmental protection toensure safe, reliable, and efficient operation. Execution will be carried out in coordination with the end user and relevant stakeholders, in full compliance with applicable safety, quality, and performance requirements for defence and strategic installations.

