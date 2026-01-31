Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.28% in the December 2025 quarter

IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 341.73 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 35.28% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 341.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 294.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales341.73294.97 16 OPM %5.334.48 -PBDT20.9818.22 15 PBT9.8713.37 -26 NP7.3011.28 -35

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

