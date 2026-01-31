IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 341.73 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 35.28% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 341.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 294.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.341.73294.975.334.4820.9818.229.8713.377.3011.28

