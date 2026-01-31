Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 91.80% to Rs 14.73 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.80% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.737.68 92 OPM %3.124.82 -PBDT0.450.32 41 PBT0.260.13 100 NP0.190.09 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST