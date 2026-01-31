Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.80% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.80% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.737.683.124.820.450.320.260.130.190.09

