Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1389.76% to Rs 24.73 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1389.76% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.731.6617.954.822.300.070.810.040.490.03

