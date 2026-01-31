Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1389.76% to Rs 24.73 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1389.76% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.731.66 1390 OPM %17.954.82 -PBDT2.300.07 3186 PBT0.810.04 1925 NP0.490.03 1533
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST