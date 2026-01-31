Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 17.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 152.40 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes rose 17.76% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 152.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.152.40129.9715.1017.8017.6417.6815.3313.1111.479.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News