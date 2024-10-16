Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd, Pyramid Technoplast Ltd, Stylam Industries Ltd and H T Media Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2024.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2242.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2774 shares in the past one month.

 

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 388.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47440 shares in the past one month.

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 206.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7204 shares in the past one month.

Stylam Industries Ltd added 17.52% to Rs 2660.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2954 shares in the past one month.

H T Media Ltd exploded 15.29% to Rs 28.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43578 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

