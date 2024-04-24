Business Standard
Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 319.64 points or 1.06% at 30521.72 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.15%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.86%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.76%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.67%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.25%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.15%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.07%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.6%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.35%).
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.18 or 0.21% at 73896.63.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44.8 points or 0.2% at 22412.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 364.06 points or 0.78% at 46856.27.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.86 points or 0.55% at 13862.29.
On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

