The inspection closed with 10 observations. The Company will closely work with the USFDA to address and respond to the observations in an expeditious manner.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted an inspection at the Injectable Manufacturing site situated at Jarod, near Vadodara. The inspection was conducted from 15 April to 23 April 2024.