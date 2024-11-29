RBI to conduct 14-day variable reverse repo rate auction under LAF

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced its decision to pull out ₹25,000 crore of liquidity from the banking system through the variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) auction. On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on November 29, 2024, Friday, RBI stated. VRRR is the rate at which the RBI borrows from banks for a variable period through an auction process.
