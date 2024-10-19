Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2024 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 983.59 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 27.98% to Rs 318.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 249.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 983.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 761.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales983.59761.57 29 OPM %79.2379.73 -PBDT419.59323.56 30 PBT414.86320.30 30 NP318.97249.23 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RG Kar protests: Junior docs continue hunger strike, 324 hours and counting

RG Kar protests: Junior docs continue hunger strike, 324 hours and counting

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: KL departs cheaply, India 438/6 at tea

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

AI has potential to revolutionise military operations: Rajnath Singh

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Commercialisation of education harming its quality, says V-P Dhankhar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon