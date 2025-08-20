Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benchmarks trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for third day

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Metal shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 183.34 points or 0.22% to 81,827.73. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.75 points or 0.22% to 25,034.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,365 shares rose and 1,514 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.10% to 11.92. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 25,077 at a premium of 42.80 points as compared with the spot at 25,034.20

The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.9 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 69 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.43% to 9,498.15. The index jumped 3.19% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (up 1.79%), Tata Steel (up 1.43%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.32%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.12%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.05%), NMDC (up 1.05%), JSW Steel (up 0.42%) and National Aluminium Company (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries (down 1.12%), Vedanta (down 1.03%) and Welspun Corp (down 0.51%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Insolation Energy surged 6.98% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV module manufacturing plant at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Nazara Technologies dropped 6.84% after media reports suggested that the government may ban all money-based gaming transactions under the proposed Online Gaming Bill.

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.55% after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations for two renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

