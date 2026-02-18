Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IL & FS Energy Development Co. standalone net profit declines 35.01% in the December 2025 quarter

IL & FS Energy Development Co. standalone net profit declines 35.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of IL & FS Energy Development Co. declined 35.01% to Rs 36.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-8466.67 -PBDT36.6356.15 -35 PBT36.6256.15 -35 NP36.4956.15 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Creative Eye reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Creative Eye reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for key indices

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Info Edge, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Bosch

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Info Edge, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Bosch

Asian stocks

Asian stocks rise despite AI worries, oil down after US-Iran talks

Saatvik Green Energy arm secures Rs 44-cr order from independent power producer

Saatvik Green Energy arm secures Rs 44-cr order from independent power producer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayCBSE 10th, 12th Exam GuidelineNZ vs CAN Pitch ReportAI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesIndian Passport Ranking 2026