Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Info Edge, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Bosch

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel announced that its subsidiary company, Airtel Money, has received RBI approval for registration as a Type-II NBFC.

Info Edge (India) announced that it will invest Rs 30 crore in its arm, Startup Investments.

Dilip Buildcon announced that it has been declared the L-1 bidder for a Gujarat government tender valued at Rs 702 crore.

Infosys unveils its AI First Value Framework, aiming to capture a share of an estimated $300 billion AI services opportunity

 

Bosch announced that Karin Gilges resigns as CFO effective May 31, and Tillmann Olsen is appointed as her successor effective June 1.

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that it has secured a Letter of Award worth between Rs 1,2001,500 crore from SAIL for a Captive Power Plant (CPP) package.

Chalet Hotels informed that the Bengaluru authority issued a notice to the company for non-payment of property tax worth Rs 40 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

