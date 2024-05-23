Sales decline 24.73% to Rs 13.18 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 15.61% to Rs 10.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 51.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 98.37% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.13.1817.5151.9264.4521.403.312.6211.716.243.9715.8518.626.163.9315.6018.424.862.4510.1111.98