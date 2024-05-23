Business Standard
IL&amp;FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 98.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 24.73% to Rs 13.18 crore
Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 98.37% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.61% to Rs 10.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 51.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.1817.51 -25 51.9264.45 -19 OPM %21.403.31 -2.6211.71 - PBDT6.243.97 57 15.8518.62 -15 PBT6.163.93 57 15.6018.42 -15 NP4.862.45 98 10.1111.98 -16
First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

