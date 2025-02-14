Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IL&FS Investment Managers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IL&FS Investment Managers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.44 -100 OPM %0-343.18 -PBDT1.55-1.50 LP PBT1.54-1.52 LP NP1.41-1.58 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 32.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 32.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares

Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon