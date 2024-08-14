Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.360.182.78-50.000.120.050.0500.040