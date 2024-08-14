Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Inani Securities reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.18 100 OPM %2.78-50.00 -PBDT0.120.05 140 PBT0.050 0 NP0.040 0
