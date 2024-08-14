Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 6.72 crore
Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.725.51 22 OPM %12.8015.06 -PBDT0.690.55 25 PBT0.340.21 62 NP0.250.10 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ED starts restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

NBFC payouts, salary, ceo salary

Nifty 50 CEO earnings surge: 1 in 5 now earns over Rs 50 crore: Report

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

Fighter jet, F-15 fighter jet

Biden admin approves fighter jets' sale to Israel in over $20 bn deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon