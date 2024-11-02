Incap standalone net profit rises 15.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 7.09 croreNet profit of Incap rose 15.38% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.096.62 7 OPM %8.607.40 -PBDT0.540.47 15 PBT0.450.39 15 NP0.450.39 15
