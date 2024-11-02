Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2024 quarter

A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 10.23% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.4172.66 13 OPM %78.2778.34 -PBDT21.6820.58 5 PBT20.7419.65 6 NP16.0614.57 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live online cricket score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: IND strike early, NZ trail by 2 runs at tea

Security forces,army,soilder

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Congress, Congress flag

Maharashtra polls: Cong releases ad to target Mahayuti over farmers' issues

Harry, Meghan Merkle

Harry & Meghan's Colombia tour sparks outrage over Rs 16.3 cr security bill

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa

Jaishankar, Thai counterpart discusses bilateral ties, mutual cooperation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon