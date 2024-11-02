Business Standard
SML Isuzu reports 8% YoY decline in Oct'24 sales

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

The vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 801 units in October 2024, registering de-growth of 8.2% from 873 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles sales decreased by 4.1% to 394 units in October 2024 as against 411 units sold in October 2023.

The company has sold 407 units of passenger vehicles, down 11.9% year on year in October 2024.

For the period April to October 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 8,428 units, registering a growth of 5.3% from 8,006 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

The company had reported 45.93% rise in net profit to Rs 46.39 crore on a 18.13% increase in sales to Rs 746.10 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

