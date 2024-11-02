Business Standard
National Aluminium Company CMD assumes charge

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

W.e.f. 2nd November 2024

National Aluminium Company has informed that Shri Sanjay Lohiya has assumed the current duties for the post of CMD, NALCO w.e.f. 02.11.2024, consequent upon the superannuation of Shri Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director on 31.10.2024 (AN) and pending ACC approval for appointment of a new incumbent or till the regular incumbent joins or till assignment of additional charge by ACC for the post of CMD, NALCO or till further orders whichever is earlier.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

