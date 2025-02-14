Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Income-Tax Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha, promises simplicity

Income-Tax Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha, promises simplicity

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income-Tax Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, aiming to overhaul and simplify existing income tax laws. Sitharaman told the lower house that the new legislation is designed for greater clarity, featuring fewer sections and chapters than the current Income Tax Act, making it more accessible to the general public.

The Finance Minister recommended that the bill be sent to a select committee of Parliament for further scrutiny, with the committee's report due on the first day of the next session. Responding to objections from opposition MPs, Sitharaman clarified that the proposed bill comprises 536 sections, a considerable decrease from the 819 sections in the 1961 Income Tax Act. She also highlighted that the new bill's word count is almost half that of the current legislation. Sitharaman stated that the 1961 act has undergone approximately 4,000 amendments since its implementation, which are now under review.

 

Pending parliamentary approval, the new law is expected to take effect on April 1, 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Enviro hits the floor on reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Concord Enviro hits the floor on reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Concord Biotech drops after Q3 PAT falls 2% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Concord Biotech drops after Q3 PAT falls 2% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Parliament adjourns until March 10th after productive first session

Parliament adjourns until March 10th after productive first session

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon