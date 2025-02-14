Business Standard

Concord Enviro hits the floor on reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Concord Enviro Systems was locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 523.05 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 8.56 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 18.58 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations shed 0.27% YoY to Rs 122.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.77 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 20.70 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 20.62% to Rs 131.47 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 108.99 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 48.79 crore (down 12.87% YoY), services charges were at Rs 7.52 crore (up 13.93% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 23.33 crore (up 33.61% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit tumbled 67.41% to Rs 4.36 crore despite a 30.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 387.45 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

EBITDA slipped 19.88% to Rs 33.57 crore in 9M FY25, compared with Rs 41.90 crore posted in 9M FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 8.67% in 9M FY25 as against 14.13% in 9M FY24.

The company's order book currently stands at Rs 546 crore, with the domestic order book contributing 55% and exports accounting for the remaining 45%. Additionally, the company has an active domestic pipeline valued at approximately Rs 800 crore, while the international pipeline is estimated at Rs 350 crore, reflecting strong future growth prospects across both markets.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

