Income-tax Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament, no major tax policy changes to ensure continuity

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Income-tax Bill, 2025 was tabled in Parliament today, marking a significant step toward simplifying the language and structure of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The simplification exercise was guided by three core principles: textual and structural simplification for improved clarity and coherence, no major tax policy changes to ensure continuity and certainty and no modifications of tax rates, preserving predictability for taxpayers.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

