Income-tax Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament, no major tax policy changes to ensure continuity

The Income-tax Bill, 2025 was tabled in Parliament today, marking a significant step toward simplifying the language and structure of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The simplification exercise was guided by three core principles: textual and structural simplification for improved clarity and coherence, no major tax policy changes to ensure continuity and certainty and no modifications of tax rates, preserving predictability for taxpayers.
