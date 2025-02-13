Business Standard

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 342.96% to Rs 36.81 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 342.96% to Rs 36.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales36.818.31 343 OPM %23.31-54.15 -PBDT7.69-5.25 LP PBT7.07-8.51 LP NP7.18-8.50 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

