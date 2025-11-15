Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 25.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 212.13 croreNet profit of Incredible Industries declined 25.50% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 212.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales212.13181.17 17 OPM %1.811.70 -PBDT3.432.36 45 PBT2.191.02 115 NP1.492.00 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content